Groundbreaking ceremony of university gate expansion work held

Work will be completed in six months

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

The ground breaking ceremony of expansion and beautification of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Gate was done by vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Friday. The work will be started soon by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the administration has instructed the concerned engineers to complete the work within six months.

The university gate is more than fifty years old. The university is known by its replica of gate throughout the world. So to save this gate, Dr Yeole, has decided to close down the existing road through the gate and build two new roads leading in and out of the university. The new road will pass from one side of the gate for entry and on the other side to exit out of the university. Sidewalks on both sides, security walls, road dividers, fountains and other facilities including security cabins will be constructed. Ravindra Kale, executive engineer, PWD, informed that this work will start soon and will be completed in six months. Pro VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi, management council member Kishor Shitole, Dr Bhalchandra Vaikar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Sachin Deshmukh, Dr Haridas Vidhate, Dr Jaisingh Deshmukh and others were present.