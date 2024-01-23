Group clash: 62 persons get PCR upto Jan 26

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:Judicial Magistrate First Class P M Muley on Tuesday granted police custody to 62 persons involved in a group clash at Padegaon.

According to details, the two groups from the same community clashed with each other over trivial issues on Monday. Police arrested 38 persons from one group and 24 from another group. Police produced the 62 persons in the court which granted them police custody up to January 26.

Assistant Government Pleader Anand Paikrao requested the court to grant police custody as the weapons used in the crime are yet to be seized and the absconding accused are to be arrested. He also informed the court that the identification parade of the injured is yet to be done.

Shaikh Aref Shaikh Osman (Kasambari Dargah, Padegaon) and Mohammed Zeeshan Nazar Mohmmed (Sanjay Park, Mitmita) lodged a complaint and counter-complaint at Cantonment Police Station.

Huge crowd in court

There was a huge rush of relatives of the accused at the court when they were produced today. A heavy police force was deployed there. The force comprises a team of Reserved Police Force, Cantonment Police Station, DB Squad and Home Guard personnel.