GST return filing compliance drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The State Goods and Services Tax Department has launched a special drive from December 10 to 20 to ensure the filing of GSTR-3B returns.

The campaign is being conducted across eight districts under the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. Registered taxpayers have been instructed to file all pending returns up to November 2025 by December 20. Failure to do so will result in action against the concerned taxpayers, warned additional commissioner Abhijit Raut.