Guaranteed bank job after 90-day course! Hundreds of youths duped through social media ads

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three individuals allegedly lured numerous youths with social media advertisements, promising guaranteed jobs in the banking sector after a 90-day online banking course. They collected fees running into lakhs from aspirants. Following complaints from 25 youths, Jawaharnagar police registered a case of fraud worth Rs 16 lakh against Sudesh Patil, Rupesh Pathare, and Vasant Bapat. Police say the number of victims could rise further.

One victim, 25-year-old Saurav Narwade, was working as an operator to support his family. In February 2025, he saw an advertisement by the National Academy of Banking promising bank jobs on completing the course. He visited the office near Chetak Ghoda in Jawaharnagar, where he met Sudesh Patil. Initially, Patil promised jobs with salaries between Rs 25,000–35,000 and collected Rs 35,000–70,000 per youth for the course. Patil also collected academic documents and signatures on blank papers. After course completion, he falsely claimed Saurav had been selected as an Assistant Manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank and assured him of an appointment letter. Saurav paid the remaining Rs 35,000, completing a total fee of Rs 70,000. Patil staged a fake ‘address verification’ for Rs 150 per household, claiming it was a bank procedure. After 15 days, Saurav received an email with an OTP, raising suspicion. On contacting the bank, he discovered no such appointment existed. By then, Patil had closed the office and fled. He also threatened victims, claiming police connections. Investigations revealed the person who visited homes for verification was hired by Patil, not the bank. Many victims had taken loans to pay fees. One victim said, despite having a postgraduate degree, he could not find employment and trusted Patil, only to be cheated. Police sub-inspector Maroti Khillare of Jawaharnagar Police Station is continuing the investigation.

Photo caption: Fake offer letter, online session, accused Sudesh Patil, and office.