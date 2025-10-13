Guidance camp for women entrepreneurs on government schemes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, Meenakshi Deshpande, in collaboration with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahuvideh Kala Sadan Academy, conducted a guidance camp for women entrepreneurs at the BJP’s Satara Deolai Mandal.

The camp, held on Saturday at Shivam Mangal Karyalaya, Beed Bypass, provided information and guidance on various government schemes. A display of household utility products was also organized. Chief guests at the event included OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and MLA Dr. Bhagwat Karad. Both urged women to become self-reliant by taking advantage of government schemes. A large number of women from the area attended the camp and benefited from it. Krishna Pawar shared detailed information about the schemes. The event was also attended by Sunil Deshpande, Ramakant Hamde, Savita Kulkarni, and others on the stage.