Guidance lecture on NET held in Urdu Dept

Aurangabad, Feb 16:

Urdu Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was held a guidance lecture on National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday. Department head Dr Kirtimalini Javle presided over the programme.

Dr Mustafa Khan said that every step on completion of higher education is a struggle.

“One should set a goal to qualify the NET and do planned study and practice.

Principal of Ambajogai Women's College Akhila Ghaus, Pramila Devi Patil, Dr Maqbool Salim and others also guided. Students from MA first and second year were present.

Dr Fayyaz Farqooqui conducted the proceedings while Dr Nishat Naira, Dr Shaikh Safiya and Rana Tabassum worked for the success of the event.