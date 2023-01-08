Guide loses jobs for demanding money from Ph D researcher

Aurangabad: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) decided to terminate the services of Dr Ujwala Bhadange, associate professor in the Education Department, for demanding money from a research student.

It may be noted that an audio clip of Ujwala Bhadange demanding Rs 25,000 for Ph D guidance and as much amount at the time of viva voce from a girl student went viral on March 30, 2022.

The university administration set up the two-member panel comprising Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waykar and Dr Anjali Rajbhoj held guilty of misconduct and indiscipline.

So, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole decided to terminate her service. Following this, the registrar issued orders for her termination.

The girl student along with the students union had lodged a complaint with Begumpura Police Station against seeking a bribe of Rs 50,000 in two instalments.

Box

1 more teacher terminate

Similarly, Neeraj Salunkhe, an associate professor from History Department too faces the action of termination after a probe committee led by retired Judge ATAK Shaikh submitted the report stating misconduct and indiscipline by Dr Salunkhe. Registrar will issue orders for his termination.

Box

Dr Chavan gets clean chit

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that Dr Balbhim Chavan, an associate professor from Environmental Science Department was allowed to rejoin the service as he was given clean chit in the enquiry report.