Guru Pournima at Pinks N Blues

Aurangabad, July 14:

Pinks N Blues Preschool celebrated Guru Pournima with enthusiasm. Principal Soniya Kaur Daroga arranged a demonstration with the help of the teachers regarding importance of elders in their life. A student came in ‘rishi’ attire. Related stories were narrated by the teachers and even students came out with the shlokas. Children were explained how each character plays an important part in their life. They made greeting cards for their parents, and teachers.