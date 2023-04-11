Guru Tegh Bahadur's 402nd Prakash Parva in devotion and enthusiasm

Nagar Kirtan : ‘Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’ echoes in the air

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees bowing before the palanquin of Panch Pyare and Guru Granth Sahib, Gatka performers performing breathtaking demonstrations and chanting 'Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal' accompanied the procession (Nagar Kirtan) on Tuesday evening to mark the 402nd Prakash Parva of the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, Shri Guru Tegh bahadur.

On the occasion of Prakash Parva, the community members throng to bow down at Sriguru Tegh Bahadur Langar Sahib Gurdwara in Sindhi Colony throughout the day. Nagar Kirtan started from Sindhi Colony at 7 pm. In the foreground was the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib and Panch Pyare. Youths were performing various adventurous martial arts demonstrations.

The procession reached Osmanpura via Mondha Naka, Dudh Dairy Chowk, Kranti Chowk. Sriguru Teg Bahadur Langar Sahib Gurdwara president Sardar Ranjit Singh Gulati, secretary Gurjit Singh Chhabra, Jaspal Singh Makhija, newly elected president Jagdev Singh Gurudatta, vice president Avtar Singh Chhabra, secretary Kunal Singh Gurudatta, Trilochan Singh Chhabra, Osmanpura Gurdwara president Sardar Harvinder Singh Bindra, Dhavni Mohalla Gurdwara president Narendra Singh Jabinda, Navin Singh Manmohan Singh Oberoi, Ronak Saluja and Sharad Jyot Singh Goli and others were present.