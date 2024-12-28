Gutka seized in major raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A major raid by the CP’s Special Team led to the seizure of prohibited gutka and scented tobacco over worth Rs13.19 lakh in the Cidco area. The accused were arrested in connection with the illegal activity on Saturday.

In the morning, PI Shivcharan Pandhare and his team, Acting on a tip-off getting information, intercepted a silver Mahindra XUV 500 (MH20CH7776) transporting illegal goods. The vehicle was headed to Aniket Ladda’s godown in N-11, Subhashchandra Bose Nagar, where the contraband was offloaded. The seized items included Raj Niwas gutka, Hira Pan Masala and Royale 717 scented tobacco along with the vehicle and a mobile phone. In the raid Aniket Ladda( 27, Swami Vivekanandnagar), Sunil Shendge(25,driver), Om Zhambare(19, laborer) (both from Ranjangaon,Teshil Gangapur) and Sandeep Bhumkar (Rajur, Teshil Bhokardan, Dist. Jalna), is involved in the illegal trade. A case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 at Cidco police station. The operation was conducted under the leadership of CP with coordination from the DCP (Crimes) and ACP (Crimes).

The team included Police Officers Vinod Pardeshi, Sunil Jadhav, Ranjak Sonwane, Lal Khan Pathan, Satish Hambarde, PSI's Sunil Belkar, Ajay Dahival, Sohel Pathan, and Pramod Surse.