Hammer falls on 27 shops in Cidco-Hudco

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Anti-Encroachment Squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished 27 shops in Cidco-Hudco areas on Monday following the directives of the Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court.

Significantly, all these encroachments had come up on the footpath. The shops constructed in Cidco N-8 and 9 were given on the rent.

Shops of dairy items, tea, sugarcane juice, mobile repair and clothes stores were being run in the encroachments.

Four and two-wheelers of customers were being parked in the middle of the road. This resulted in the accident. There was daily quarrelling among citizens as there was no parking space.

A total of four handcard, boards of seven shops were removed from the areas. Kiosks were constructed from the tin shade and were being run illegally.

They were removed with the help of JCB.

A total of four residents were given 24 hours' notice to remove their encroachment. Action will be taken against them after the deadline ends.

Designated officer Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawne, deputy engineer of Town Planning Department Balasaheb Shirsath, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Pandit Gavli, Mazhar Ali and others under the guidance of administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari and additional commissioner Ravindra Nikam took the action.