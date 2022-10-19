Handloom Expo begins on festive season

‘Handloom Expo’ exhibition has been started at Tapadia Kasliwal Ground for Diwali festival shopping. More than 150 varieties of silk and cotton apparels are available and skilled artisans from various state have participated in the exhibition. The weavers are giving 20 per cent discount on the cloths. The pure silk and cotton cloths woven by the artisans from Rajasthan, UP, MP, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar and other states are available. An Array of sarees, dress material, dupatta, fashion jewellery, bedsheet, kurta, home decor and much more are available. The exhibition will continue till November 14 and will be open between 11 am and 9 pm. The entry and parking facility will be free. Director of the exhibition Saurabh Agrawal appealed the people to visit and shop in large numbers.