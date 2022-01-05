Happy not to become vice-chancellor

Aurangabad, Jan 5:

It is good that I could not become the vice-chancellor (VC), and that is why have enough time to write even today, said prof Dr UM Pathan while accepting the 'Pracharya Ram Shewalkar Smriti Sant Sahitya Puraskar' conferred by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal in a programme organised in city on Wednesday.

The award consists of one lakh rupees and a memento. The award was presented by former vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and former president of All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan Dr Nagnath Kottapalle and under the chairmanship of Kautikrao Thale Patil, president of Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal. Speaking further Dr Pathan said, "The people of Marathwada gave me a lot of love. I am happy that my student has become VC's. Thale Patil, Dr Kottapalle and Dada Gore are my students. They are doing well in the field of literature. Senior journalist Sanjay Awate also expressed his thoughts.