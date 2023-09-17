Hardcore vehicle thief held

The crime branch police arrested a hardcore vehicle thief and seized 21 stolen motorcycles from him. The arrested has been identified as Gauskha alias Salman Kalukha Pathan (35, Nanegaon, Sillod, presently living at Brijwadi, Naregaon).

The crime branch team led by PSI Vishal Bodkhe kept a watch on Gauskha for the past few days and caught him red-handed while stealing motorcycles on September 16. He confessed that he used to steal the motorcycles and sold it to his father-in-law’s village. When the police went to Kunkhada in Kannad tehsil to seize the motorcycles. The local residents opposed them. However, the police took them into confidence and seized 21 stolen motorcycles, worth Rs 7.10 lakh. In all, 16 motorcycle thefts were resolved with it.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Sandeep Gurme by PSI Bodkhe, ASI Satish Jadhav, Sandeep Tayade, Sanjay Rajput, Rahul Kharat, Sandeep Rashinkar and others.