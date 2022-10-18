Harpreet Singh as president, Sunil Chaudhary as secretary of AHRA

Aurangabad:

Harpreet Singh was unanimously elected as the president of Aurangabad Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHRA) in its annual general body meeting. The remaining office bearers are Rajesh Chakraborty (vice president), Sunil Chaudhary (secretary), Gurpreet Bagga (treasurer) and Kunal Lahariya (joint treasurer). The committee has been elected for the next two years.

Outgoing president Anjali Pratap, Anuradha Kapoor, Virji Safaya, Abhishek Patil, Pradeep Maheshwari and Sunil Athalye were selected as members. Singh said, “The association is working closely with the State and Central governments and recently held some meetings with the tourism minister for promotion of tourism in the district."

Chakraborty said that "The association's journey will focus on social responsibility, excellence in governance, heritage preservation, value chain transformation and sustainable development".

The association will soon finalize the calendar for the year's scheduling officer meetings, executive committee meetings, general bodies and the annual general meeting. The calendar will also include various events. A review of fire safety, FSSAI and other mandatory compliance by members has been planned. A tree plantation drive will be taken up by AHRA in the second week of November.