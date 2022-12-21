Harsul prisoner reported corona positive

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A prisoner from Beed arrived in Harsul prison was reported corona positive on Wednesday. The health machinery is on alert due to the possible advent of corona’s third wave.

As a precaution, RTPCR tests of the suspects, thermal screening, and the tests of the persons who came from foreign countries are being done. The genome sequencing of the persons found positive is being done.

China has been grappled by corona again and a new variant BF 7 (BA 5.2.1.7) has come forward. Hence, precaution is being taken all over the country. The number of positive patients in Aurangabad for the past few days was zero. However, a positive patient has been reported from the Harsul prison on Wednesday.

Dr Mandlecha said that no corona patient was reported for the past few days. However, precaution is being taken. The tests of suspects are being done. Tests are also done at Airport. The planning for treatment and oxygen has also been done.