HC grants conditional anticipatory bail in fake currency case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

No concrete evidence has been presented in court to prove that the bag of cash recovered from the accident-affected vehicle on the Warangaon–Bhusawal route belonged to the applicant. With the investigation nearly complete, taking into account the applicant’s medical condition and observing that police custody interrogation was not necessary, Justice Mehroz Pathan of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court granted conditional pre-arrest bail to priest Narendra Dattatray Muley.

What was the incident?

On December 17, 2024, a vehicle accident occurred near Nirmala Dhaba on the Warangaon–Bhusawal highway, resulting in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to priest Narendra Muley. The police seized a bag from the vehicle, which contained ₹2.22 lakh in cash and eight mobile phones. Out of this, notes worth ₹56,200 were found to be counterfeit. Muley was critically injured and admitted to hospital.

The bag of cash from the vehicle was alleged to belong to Muley. A case was registered at the Bhusawal tehsil police station in Jalgaon district in connection with this. After the sessions court denied pre-arrest bail, he approached the High Court. Advocate Wasif Salim Shaikh argued on behalf of the accused, assisted by Adv Sajid A.R. (Bagwan).