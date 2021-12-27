HC issues directives to take decision in 10 days on e-challan

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice S G Dighe directed Nawapur-based Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd to decide on releasing goods career and e-challan of the petitioner.

According to details, Chhatraram Bhalaram Jaat (Rohtan, Barmer, Rajasthan), filed a petition in the court against the Regional Transport Officer of Nandurbar and vehicle inspector of border check post through adv Gajendra Jain (Bhansali).

In the petition, it was stated that Jindal Stainless Ltd has given receipted for bringing goods by truck from Odisha.

Sadbhav Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd of Nawapur too gave receipted for goods career on December 8, 2021, as per the norms.

However, the same Sadbhav Maharashtra Border Check Post Network Ltd of Nawapur on December 12, 2021 charged extra without weighing capacity of the vehicle as per the norms and asked the transport company to pay e-challan.

The petitioner claimed that the even e-challan was not issued as per the norms and truck carrying goods was seized.

The HC directed the company which issued a challan to release the vehicle and take a decision about the e-challan of the petitioner.