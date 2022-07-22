HC orders to form committee to watchdog on new water supply scheme; provide adequate water to citizens in six months

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 22: In response to a hearing on the public interest litigation (PIL), the divisional bench comprising chief justice of Bombay High Court Dipankar Dutta and Justice Ravindra Ghughe, on Friday, ordered to form a committee under the chairmanship of the divisional commissioner to keep a watch on the ongoing new water supply scheme so that the city could get adequate quantity of water in six months. The next hearing on PIL will be held on August 1.

The government offices mentioned in the PIL and amicus curiae Adv Sachin Deshmukh will be the members of the committee. Besides, it should be ensured that the president of the committee will not be changed in the next six months.

The divisional bench also ordered the committee to hold its first meeting on July 29. The committee should conduct a meeting every 15 days and always come out with solutions through discussions on technical and other issues creating hindrances in completing the project within the stipulated period. The high court also directed to submit the meeting report to the bench on the third day after the meeting.

It may be noted that the new water supply scheme valuing Rs 1680 crore is launched between Jayakwadi Dam and Aurangabad to quench the thirst of 17 lakh citizens. The bench during the hearing observed that due to technical hindrances, the project lacks the speed of momentum in completing it as expected, therefore, it has ordered to form the committee. The discussion on existing 1 or 1.5 lakh illegal water connections was also held during the hearing.

The bench suggested making the CNG suppliers create hindrance in the project as a respondent in the case and also initiate an action of disconnecting illegal connections.

Adv Sachin Deshmukh is the amicus curiae, chief government pleader D R Kale pleaded on behalf of the state government, Adv Vinod Patil represented Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) Adv Anil Bajaj pleaded on behalf of a CNG company, Adv Sambhaji Tope on behalf of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), Amit Mukhedkar on behalf of the petitioner and assistant solicitor general (ASG) Ajay Talhar represented the Central Government in the case.