HC takes cognizance of 10 deaths in 21 accidents in past two months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Taking serious cognizance of the deteriorated condition of National Highway No. 160 from Ahilyanagar to Kopargaon, which has led to 21 accidents and 10 deaths in just two months, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Vibha Kankanwadi and Justice Hiten S. Venegavkar, has ordered that notices be issued to all respondents, including the contractor responsible for maintenance of the highway. They have been directed to file their replies by January 5, 2026.

The bench observed that the issue raised by the petitioner regarding the poor condition of the highway is a matter of public interest. Providing good roads is, in fact, the responsibility of the state government, and only thereafter does the government acquire the right to collect toll, the court noted. The next hearing in this public interest litigation (PIL) is scheduled for January 9, 2026.

What is the petition about?

According to the PIL filed by Dadasaheb Pawar through Adv. Shivraj Kadu Patil, a series of accidents has been occurring on the Ahilyanagar–Kopargaon National Highway for the past three decades. Despite spending billions of rupees, the condition of the highway remains poor. Due to rainfall, the road has deteriorated further, and because of large potholes, 30 to 40 innocent citizens have lost their lives in the Rahuri area alone over the past four months.

The petitioner had repeatedly submitted representations to the concerned departments and the contractor, mainly requesting the installation of warning signboards at dangerous curves and accident-prone zones. However, no action was taken. As a result, the petitioner approached the court by filing a PIL.

Hold ‘them’ responsible for culpable homicide

The petition demands that the public works department (PWD), the concerned contractor, and public representatives be held responsible for culpable homicide for the accidents occurring on this highway. It also requests that heavy vehicular traffic be diverted through alternative routes outside Ahilyanagar and Kopargaon.

Advocate Suhas Urgunde is appearing on behalf of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), while Adv. Nikhil Tekale is representing the state government.