HC to conduct hearing on contempt petition after two weeks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) commissioner through his lawyer Adv Amit Vaidya has sought time from the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court to submit his say in connection with a contempt petition filed in connection with the Chimna Raja Haveli land.

Hence the bench comprising Justice R G Avachat and Justice S A Deshmukh has scheduled the hearing after two weeks.

The petitioners Shaikh Umar Shaikh Chand and Masood Ahmed Jameel Ahmed and others through Adv A D Patel, Adv V V Deshmukh and Adv Sanket Kulkarni filed the contempt petition stating that the land of Chiman Raja Haveli situated at Buddi Lane is owned by Shaikh Masood, Shaikh Umar and Shaikh Hasnuddin. However, the former minister of state (current agriculture minister) Abdul Sattar and his son Sameer have stated that the land is owned by them and some people had encroached upon it. Hence they requested the municipal administration to free the land from the encroachments. The petitioners claimed that the attempt was made to forcibly take over the possession of land when the interim relief of the High Court was already in effect.

The petitioners further stated that the High Court has granted an ‘interim protection’ or relief to them. This was the protection from the removal of possession from the land on February 1, 2021. The order was in effect till it was disposed of (on June 8, 2023). The bench has granted relaxation to the petitioners to appeal in the civil court. Besides, the court also retained that the interim protection will remain effective for the next 45 days. The second petition was also disposed of by the bench on June 13, 2023, with the same above order. The interim protection was in effect, but the municipal corporation officials, police and a few people attempted to forcibly take possession of land from the petitioners on June 15, 2023. Hence the contempt petition has been filed in the High Court.