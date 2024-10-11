Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ratan Tata sir famously said, “The difference between the great and the ordinary is simply this: that the great think they are ordinary and the ordinary think they are great.”

He inspired every generation. His simplicity and down to earth nature got him love from every corner of the world. Tata taught the world what employee welfare means and what is it to create business for the people. He made Tata a symbol of India’s global identity.

Atharveshraj Nandawat, CMIA office-bearer