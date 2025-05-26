Heightened night patrol in crime-prone areas

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a decisive move to curb rising crimes, police commissioner Pravin Pawar has deployed 190 police personnel and 10 senior officers for intensified night patrols across sparsely populated and crime-prone areas. A fleet of 24 vehicles has been mobilized to aid mobility and vigilance.

The operation follows serious concerns raised by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat over increasing incidents of robberies, chain-snatching, and impersonation frauds targeting senior citizens. Notably, over 15 such cases involving gold thefts have occurred in the past six months. Armed robberies in Waluj and Satara have added to the alarm, with five suspects detained in the Bajajnagar case, though key evidence is awaited.

Crime sweep & preventive action

• Over five days, 311 known offenders have been screened, and preventive action initiated.

• Night patrol teams include:

◦ 10 officers and 20 personnel in 5 Peter mobiles

◦ 30 personnel in 5 Two-Mobiles

◦ 25 in 5 Dial-112 vehicles

◦ 45 beat officers

• Additionally, 50 personnel from headquarters have been assigned to each hotspot: Satara, Cantonment, Waluj, and Daulatabad.

Armed response on alert

To reinforce security, 25 armed personnel from the Riot Control Force are accompanying patrols alongside the Quick Response Team. Night patrols will operate from 11 pm to 6 am and are subject to regular reviews and reverse checks for accountability.