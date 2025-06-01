Heritage conservation committee meeting scheduled today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Heritage Conservation Committee will hold its meeting today, Monday, at 10.30 am at the Municipal Corporation headquarters. The agenda includes discussion on the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the proposed new district administration building near the labor colony by the colorful gate, NOC related to the historic Nahar-e-Ambari canal in Harsul for the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, and maintenance and restoration of the historic Chitkhana building, among other topics. The meeting will be chaired by committee president Jayant Rao Deshpande and attended by key members including the revenue deputy commissioner, director of archaeology and Museums, assistant director of Urban Planning, deputy conservator of forests, city engineer, Vijay Sangvikar, Mukund Bhogle, Dr. Sheikh Ramzan, Municipal Commissioner, and Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department. Between March 1, 2024, and May 23, 2025, the municipal corporation has collected over Rs 36.18 lakh as heritage cess.