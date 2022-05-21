Heritage Conservation Committee to list air towers as protected structures

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 21:

In a move to protect and preserve heritage sites, places and landmarks in the city, the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC), taking cognizance of the news published in Lokmat Times, has initiated to include three air waters towers built on live aqueducts (Nahers) in the list of protected monuments. The list which was lastly approved by the state government in 2008.

HCC chairman Jayant Deshpande confirmed about the development saying,” I am taking steps to include these three water air towers in the protected list of the heritage monuments.”

I will also take up the matter and direct the officers concerned and save the city’s pride and give a new lease of life by preserving them. Indeed, these air towers are a part of yesteryears unique water distribution system through earthern pipes and successfully functions on gravitational force, he explained.

As reported earlier, Aurangabad First (Lokmat Times) has published the news drawing attention of its custodian - Aurangabad Municipal Corporation - towards the need of preserving the three existing air towers, which are standing tall on live water aqueducts like Nahar-e-Ambari and Nahar-e-Shahnoor Hamvi, on May 19. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach) has also seconded the demand of preserving the air towers and manholes along with Nahers.

The elderly historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan appreciated Lokmat Times for highlighting the neglected issue. He welcomed the decision of HCC to include these towers (which are on verge of extinction) in the list of protected monuments.