Higest number of degrees to be conferred on PG candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highest number of degrees will be conferred on postgraduate candidates in the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University to be held on June 27.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that 59,934 degrees would be conferred in the convocation ceremony.

Of them, the highest number of candidates are from postgraduate courses (31,320) while 28,643 candidates completed the undergraduate courses. The number of Ph D students is 291 while 32 M Phil candidates will get the degrees.

In UG, the highest number of candidates are from the Faculty of Commerce and Management (11,954) followed by the Faculty of Education (3,503), Faculty of Science (3,485), Faculty of Social Science (2,407), Physical Education (1589).

There is the highest number of passed candidates from the Faculty of Science in PG (19,881) followed by Arts (10,393) and Faculty of Law (380).

Only Ph D holders will receive a degree from dignitaries while UG and PG candidates of the departments will have to collect the degree from the designated counters while college students will get their degrees in their institutes.