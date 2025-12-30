High-voltage drama in ERO 9 office

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the last day for filing nomination papers, a high-voltage drama unfolded at the election returning officer (ERO) No. 9. The crowd swelled to such an extent that it became difficult to distinguish who was acting as whose proposer or seconder.

A total of 150 nomination papers were filed in the office. By the close of the deadline, the total number of nominations stood at 172.

At some places, amusing scenes were witnessed. In one instance, a candidate was ready to enter the office, but his proposer was still outside, busy shaking hands with someone in the crowd. Elsewhere, proposers and seconders stood ready with the file, while the candidate himself was nowhere to be seen at the crucial moment.

‘BP’ rises over the chase for ‘A–B’ forms

Two aspirant candidates ran into each other at the centre. One asked, “So, did you get the A–B form?” The other replied, “Which A–B form? I’ve been kept hanging for four days. In the pursuit of the ‘A–B’, my BP has gone up!” This exchange sent both of them and their accompanying workers into peals of laughter.

Amid the wave of party-switching, several unusual scenes were seen at the ERO office. Party workers who had been at loggerheads until the previous day were now standing in the same queue, shaking hands with each other. One remarked, “When did you join this party? Just yesterday you were on the other side!”

Arguments by latecomers

After the gate was closed at 3 pm, Shinde Sena’s Chaitali Shelar, Uddhav Sena’s Rupali Wahul, and independent candidate Farheen Shaikh arrived at the office. They said they were delayed due to a traffic jam on Jalna Road. Many attempted to use influence to have the gate reopened, but to no avail.

Some fume, others rebel

While the city is experiencing a sharp cold spell, political temperatures have risen sharply. Some are seething over being denied tickets, while others are fanning the flames of rebellion. Minister Sanjay Shirsat’s daughter, Harshada Shirsat, filed her A–B form on behalf of the Shinde Sena. Following this, party workers raised slogans.