Highly educated drug peddler supplying elite parties arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-narcotics cell (ANC) arrested MD drug peddler, Rameez Beg (35, Rozabagh), for supplying high-grade drugs at elite parties. The team caught him in the N-12 area around 11.30 pm on Thursday and seized 75.73 grams of MD powder from his pocket. A court has sent him to five days of police custody.

Assistant police inspector Ravikant Gachche and police sub-inspector Amol Mhaskhe had received a tip-off six days earlier about MD being circulated in the city. They kept watch and learned that Rameez would arrive in the N-12 area on November 27. The team set a trap and intercepted him. Rameez tried to escape on his moped, but a constable chased him down. Both fell during the scuffle and suffered minor injuries. Police overpowered him and later registered a case at the City Chowk police station.

From addiction to debt- and then peddling

Rameez, a graduate and former contractor, became addicted to MD after earning quick money through government and private works. His addiction pushed him into heavy debt. During this phase, he came into contact with a drug network and eventually started peddling.

Bulk orders only from Nagpur supply

Police said Rameez travelled to Nagpur every four days to buy MD in bulk. He did not accept orders below 50 grams and sold the drug at Rs 2,000 per gram. He mainly supplied high-profile parties through his contractor contacts. Police had been tracking him since November 24, but he kept his mobile switched off, making surveillance difficult. This is his first entry in police records.

Local youth helps police

A youth from City Chowk, whose brother fell into drug addiction, helped the ANC team with crucial information. His cooperation played a key role in tracking and arresting Rameez, officials said.