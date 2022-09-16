Hindi Diwas at Winchester

Aurangabad, Sept 15: Winchester International English School celebrated Hindi Diwas with great enthusiasm. The programme was anchored by student Faiza Syed. The entire assembly was conducted in Hindi. Speeches on Hindi Diwas were delivered by students including Zeeshan Siddiqui and Ameera Khan . Poems in Hindi were recited by students Safora Shaikh and Tanishka Sharma.

Director Dr Afsar Khan spoke about the importance of Hindi. The programme was prepared and attended by Zia Siddiqui, Maya Suradkar, Bareen Laiq and Sarika Mane. Student Smriti Sharma proposed a vote of thanks.