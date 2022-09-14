Hindi Diwas celebrations at Sarosh

Aurangabad, Sept 14: Hindi Diwas was celebrated at Sarosh English School. Chairman, School Committee Mohammad Wasil was the chief guest. Hindi Recitation competition was organized by the students of std III to V. The tiny tots of Senior KG were appreciated for their performance on a recital Baingan Bade Mazedar song. Kabir Dohas were recited by the students of std. IX. Speeches were given by students of std. VIII hailing the rich culture portrayed by Hindi language. Principal M S Naiyer emphasised on the rich legacy of Hindi language and appreciated the efforts of the teachers and students under the guidance of supervisor Dr. Asmat Hashmi.