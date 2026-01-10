Hindrance to water supply work will be treated as contempt of court

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The high court on Friday in Mumbai warned that newly elected representatives should not interfere in the ongoing water supply scheme. Any obstruction to the work will be treated as contempt of court, and criminal action will be taken against the concerned person, irrespective of their position or office.

As the municipal corporation election process is underway and an elected body will take charge after the results, apprehensions were raised during the hearing that obstacles could be created in the new water supply project. Taking note of this, justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Abhay Mantri issued the warning.

Under the new water supply scheme, three pumps of 3,700 horsepower each are to be installed. One pump has already been installed and its testing has been completed, it was informed during the hearing. A large quantity of welding residue and other debris has accumulated in the 2,500 mm diameter pipeline and the jackwell. The debris can be cleared within a month by running one pump continuously, while operating two pumps would reduce the cleaning period to about 18 days, the GVPR company told the court.

The court was also informed that work on the 2,500 mm pipeline has been completed and the slab of the ‘a’ portion of the jackwell is ready. The internal pipeline network has 15 zones. Of these, 120 km of work remains in the first phase and 237 km in the second phase. While 1,000 workers are required, only 500 are currently deployed. Of the 53 water tanks planned under the scheme, work on only nine has been completed so far.

Municipal Corporation to release Rs 21.18 crore in 15 days

Municipal advocate Sambhaji Tope informed the court that Rs 822 crore received by the civic body as a government loan is being released to the company in phases based on work progress. A bill of Rs 21.18 crore has been submitted and will be verified and paid within 15 days, he said.