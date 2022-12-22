History of martyrdom of Sahibzade to be showcased

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The Government of India has declared December 26 as ‘Veer Bal Divas’ to observe the martyrdom of Sahibzade Joravar Singh and Fateh Singh, sons of Guru Govind Singh, who were sealed alive in a wall on December 26, 1705. To observe the martyrdom of these Sahebzade, various programmes have been organised in three Gurudwaras in the city on December 25 and 26.

The president of Bhai Gurushing Sabha Gurudwara, Osmanpura Harvindersingh Bindra, secretary Kuldeepsingh Nirh, Bhai Dayasinghji Bhai Dharamsinghji Gurudwara, Dhavani Mohalla president Narendrasingh Jabinda, Guru Tegbahadur Langar Sahib Gurudwara, Sindhi Colony president Ranjeetsingh Gulati, vice president Jaspalsingh Oberoi and others informed about the programmes in a press conference on Thursday.

Nirh said, Guru Govind Singhji’s two sons Ajeet Singh and Zunzar Singh were killed fighting with Mughals. Later his two minor sons Joravar Singh (9) and Feteh Singh (5) were also sealed in walls on 26 December 1705. The government has announced to mark this occasion as Veer Bal Divas.

On this occasion, a quiz competition for children based on the lives of Sahibzade will be organised at Osmanpura Gurudwara on December 25 between 11 am and 4 pm. A special Kirtan will be held on the same day at Sindhi Colony Gurudwara between 7 pm and 10 pm.

On December 26, the winners of the quiz competitions will be given prizes by the dignitaries at Osmanpura Gurudwara between 8 am and 9.30 pm. Lectures on the lives of Sahebzade Joravar Singh and Fateh Singh will be held at Sindhi Colony Gurudwara between 11 am and 2 pm.

Similarly, a film clip on the lives of the Sahibzade will be showcased on LED at Kranti Chowk, Cidco Connaught Place, Gulmandi, and near Sindhi Colony flyover, said Ranjeetsingh Gulati.

Sarabjeetsingh Kachwale, Gurumitsingh Chhabda, Sardar Harisingh Kachwale, Ajitsingh Silledar, Hardevsingh Mucchad, and others were present during the press meet.