Homage paid to Dr Patodekar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Tributes were paid to Dr Balbhim Marotirao Patodekar, the former registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in a programme held on Thursday at Mahatma Phule Hall in the campus.

Dr Balbhim Marotirao Patodekar who was the registrar of the university between June 1, 1981, to November 26, 1988, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function. Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, department heads, officers and teachers were present. Tributes were paid to Dr Patodekar.