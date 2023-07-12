Hopes of NET-SET holders brighten to become varsity teachers after making Ph D optional

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Now, those who have qualified National Eligibility Test or State Eligibility (SET) are eligible for the direct recruitment of university teachers even if they don’t have Ph D. Their hopes have been brightened after University Grants Commission made Ph D an optional for the eligibility for the university teachers posts.

It may be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, in 2018. As per these regulations, Ph D degree was made a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Universities from July 1, 2021.

However, the members of the NET/SET Holders Association opposed the decision by telling that many students did not get admission to Ph D while others could not complete it because of the Covid outbreak. Considering this, the UGC amended the minimum qualifications regulations- 2018 last week making Ph D qualification optional for the appointment of teachers in universities with effect from July 1, 2023. NET/SET Holders Association members feel that the amendment is a success of their years-long struggle while teachers union members said that since Ph D is optional, it would produce better outcomes and equality.

Box

Decision to reduce unnecessary academic pressure

State president of NET/SET Dharak Sangharsh Samiti Dr Mohan Saunderye said that the candidates had to compromise on the quality of research work due to the pressure of completion of Ph D which was eligibility for the appointment teachers in the university.

“The NET/SET holders from humble background used to get jobs immediately after qualifying the test with hard work. However, the UGC made NET/SET equal to Ph D/M Phil in 2006 following the influence of political and education societies. The change created difficulties in getting jobs to poor and underprivileged candidates,” he said.

Dr Mohan Saunderye said the NET/SET Holders fought the battle not just on the street but also in court to get justice in the different parts of the State. “The candidates who cleared the eligibility but do not have Ph D can apply for the position of assistant professor in universities,” he said.

Box

Decision to bring equality & enhance research quality

Commenting on this Dr Vikram Khilare (Senator and Standing Committee member, Bamu) said that Ph D with NET/SET was compulsory to become Assistant Professor in the University after 2021. He said that the condition to have Ph D degree compulsorily for teachers in university was withdrawn. “Now NET or SET or Ph D qualified candidates are eligible to apply for jobs in the university with effect from July 1, 2023, with the abolition of the Ph D condition. However, there is no change in the eligibility for teachers' posts in colleges. This decision will bring equality between both the eligible candidates who can produce quality research,” he added.