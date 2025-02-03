Hospital-based Cancer registry launched to Advance Treatment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To enhance cancer treatment and research, the Hospital-Based Cancer Registry Project has been launched at the Government Cancer Hospital (State Cancer Institute) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The data collected through this project will help improve cancer treatments, aid in research for new therapies, and strengthen cancer patient management.

All cancer-related information will be compiled both online and offline and submitted monthly to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The Principal Investigator of this ambitious project is Dr. Arvind Gaikwad, the hospital's Special Officer, while Dr. Vinu Agarwal serves as the Co-Principal Investigator. Under the guidance of Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and Dr. Kailash Sharma, Academic Dean of Tata Memorial Hospital, efforts are underway to enhance the facilities and services of the Government Cancer Hospital.

A new foundation for Research and Treatment

The data collected through this project will play a crucial role in advancing cancer treatments, developing innovative therapies, and improving patient management. This initiative will enable the development of more effective treatments using modern technology. It marks a significant milestone in the medical research field and will prove beneficial to doctors in strengthening the fight against cancer.

