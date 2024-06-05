Hotel-owner stab to death by drug addict in Naregaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a drug addict stabbed a hotel owner, Feroz Khan Kaleem Khan (49), to death for refusing to give money for drugs at 6:30 pm on Tuesday in Naregaon. The murder took place when the excitement for the Lok Sabha election vote counting was at its peak in the city. The name of the accused is Kaleem Shah Madar Shah (36, Naregaon).

Feroz was living with his family in Bismillah Colony, Naregaon. Out of three brothers, Muzammil is involved in the plotting business. All three brothers live with their families in Naregaon. On Monday, Feroz was busy working at the hotel as usual. Around 6:30 pm, Kaleem, who was under the influence of drugs, reached the hotel and asked for money to buy alcohol or drugs. Feroz tried to reason with him, but the accused was not in a state to listen. When Feroz firmly refused to give him money for drugs, Kaleem took out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. Feroz collapsed, drenched in blood. The locals rushed him to the hospital in an unconscious state, but due to excessive bleeding and deep wounds, Feroz died while on the way. Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector Rahul Suryatal from the MIDC Cidco Police Station rushed to the scene.

Threatening with a knife

After killing Feroz, the addict Kaleem was oblivious to his surroundings. Right in front of the hotel, he tried to attack people on the street with a stone in one hand and a knife in the other. Hence no one dared to catch him. Finally, some citizens managed to snatch the knife from his hand and beat him up. He was injured in the process and was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to information provided by the locals, Kaleem had been addicted to drugs for many months. For some time, he was undergoing treatment with a psychiatrist in Padegaon. After that, he was running a scrap business and his warehouse was near Feroz's hotel. The police said that Kaleem would be arrested after his treatment.

Addicts raise their heads

Due to similar addicts, nearly 8 consecutive murders took place in Jinsi two years ago. After Jinsi, Naregaon is the area with the highest sale of drugs in the city. However, the police are not taking concrete measures against it. As a result, sharp weapons like knives, fighters, and swords are being brandished. Robbery incidents have hit a record high. In addition to this, addicts have once again started to raise their heads.