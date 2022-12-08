House-breaking theft in broad daylight

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Cidco MIDC police station has registered an offence against unidentified thieves on the charge of breaking the locked door of a flat in the Cidco N-1 sector and decamped with valuables worth Rs 6.50 lakh including 12 tolas of gold, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the flat-owner Zareen Firoz Ali Ramani (Plot Number 6, Golden Palace Apartment, in Cidco N-1 sector) works as an Administrative Officer at MIT Hospital. Hence the door of her flat remains closed from 11 am to 5.30 pm every day. On Tuesday, as usual, she locked her flat and went on duty, but when she returned home in the evening, the door of the flat was open. She thought the maid would have gone nearby leaving the door open. To search for her, the flat-owner went to meet the neighbour and returned back to her flat with the neighbouring woman. She smelled a rat as the door latches were damaged and the articles and other goods were lying scattered on the ground. On entering the flat, she spotted that the almirahs in the two bedrooms were open. The incident was immediately informed to the police. The police inspector Vithal Pote, PSI Atmaram Ghuge, Pratibha Abooj, crime branch PSI Kalyan Shelke and others reached the spot. The dog squad was also pressed and fingerprints were taken. Further investigation is on by PSI Ghuge.