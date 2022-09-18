House burglars held within 24 hours

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Crime branch police arrested a house burglars within 24 hours after stealing valuables worth Rs 1.17 lakh from a house in Shivajinagar area, within 24 hours of the incident. The police have seized valuable worth Rs 97,000 from him, said crime branch PI Avinash Aghav.

Police said, a house was burgled at New Balajinagar in Shivajinagar area on September 17.

Crime branch API Manoj Shinde while investigating get the information that the house was burgled by Ali Khan Sattar Khan (20) and Shaikh Afroz Shaikh Gulab (20, both Kabranagar, Garkheda).

The police arrested both of them and during interrogation, they confessed of the theft. The police seized the stolen valuables from Ali Khan. Both the accused and the valuables have been handed over to Pundliknagar police for further action.

The police action was executed under the guidance of PI Aghav by API Shinde, Santosh Sonawane, Chandrakant Gawali, Bhagwan Shilote, Vilas Muthe, Vishal Patil, Ravindra Kharat and Ramesh Gaikwad.