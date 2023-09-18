House burgled in Kabirnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a locked house at Kabirnagar in the Osmanpura area and made off with three tolas of gold jewellery and Rs 20,000 cash.

Police said, Pradeep Kharat (30) and his family members had gone to his native place at Bhokardan on September 13. Taking advantage of the opportunity, thieves broke into his house and stole the valuables. A case has been registered with the Osmanpura police station while PSI Vinod Abuj is further investigating the case.