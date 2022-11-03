House burgled in Mitmita area

Thieves broke into a flat in Maurya Residency in Mitmita area and made off with valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. The incident came to the fore on October 2. A case has been registered with Cantonment police station.

Police said, Virendra Wakle lives in Maurya Residency. He had gone to his native village on October 30. When he returned on Wednesday, he found that there was a theft in his flat. The thieves stole a gold chain, 4 rings, earrings, silver utensils, and other valuables worth Rs 2 lakh. PSI Sachin Wayal is further investigating the case.