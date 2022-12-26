House burgled in Shanoorwadi

Aurangabad

Thieves entered a locked house in Mayurban Colony in Shahnoorwadi area on December 22 afternoon. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Police said, Sandeep Bharambe (Mayurban Colony) had gone to his workplace at Waluj after leaving his wife for Raghuveer Samarth Satsang in Balajinagar and children to school. The house was locked. When the children returned from school at around 4. pm, they found the lock of the door was broken and the articles were scattered all around the house. The Bharambe couple returned in the evening, they found that Rs 55,000 cash was stolen from the cupboard.