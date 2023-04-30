House caught fire due to short circuit

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A house at Khatkhed village of the district on Saturday at midnight due to a short circuit. All household items and utensils worth Rs 3.50 lakh were turned to ashes in the fire. Three persons, including two minors, sustained minor injuries.

According to details, Dagadu Hiraman Salunke along with daughter-in-law Laxmibai, two grandchildren-Rutuja and Sanket were asleep at their house in Khatkheda.When Laxmibai learnt about the fire, all the family members rushed out of the home. Laxmibai and her two sons sustained minor burns.

After first aid at Pishor Rural Hospital, they were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital. Their health is stated to be stable. On receiving information Pishor Police informed the village’s fire safety machinery.

Former Sarpanch Dnyaneshwar Pawar, Amol Shevali, Nitin Salve, Bapu Kakulkte, Tushar Salve and others rushed towards the spot and brought the fire under control. Household utensils worth Rs 3.50 lakh were burnt in the fire. Village Sarpanch Rupali Pawar demanded that the family should get financial aid immediately. Talathi S S Suryvanshi and gram sevak M G Walvi conducted a panchnama of the fire incident.