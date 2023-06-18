Houses burgled in Jaibhavaninagar, Jadhavwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Thieves broke into a house at Jadhavwadi and made off with four tolas of gold jewellery, Rs 15,000 cash, and two mobile phones. A case has been registered with the Harsul police station.

Police said Dadasaheb Jadhav, a resident of Jadhavwadi, and his family members were fast asleep on June 14 night. They kept the door of the house open as it was very hot. Taking advantage of the opportunity, thieves broke into the house and took off valuables.

In another incident, thieves broke the latch of the house of Braha Narayan Giri in Jaibhavaninagar and took away Rs 10,000 cash. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.