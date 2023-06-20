How college principal misunderstood ABC?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University asked all the colleges to open their students' accounts of Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) on the National Academic Depository (NAD) portal where students' performance in the form of credits will be deposited for accessing from anywhere.

The ABC is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) being implemented by the university as per the directives of the State and the Central Governments.

Bamu held a workshop on NEP-2020 for the principals of the colleges from Beed and Dharashiv at its sub-campus of Dharashive on Monday.

However, one of the college principals informed the officers that banks are not cooperating for this.

The officers were surprised to hear the comment of the principal. All the participants burst into peels of laughter at this comment.