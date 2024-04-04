HP and J&K most sought-after destinations to spend summer vacations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The summer vacations are about to start. The tourism-lovers from the city and region have planned to make their trips a perfect break by spending their leisure and valuable time at their choicest and coolest destinations in India and Maharashtra.

The minimum tour plan is 2-3 days and the maximum plan is one week. The coolest destinations in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir states are in high demand. While, the state destinations like Mahabaleshwar, Matheran, and Konkan are in demand by small tour planners.

It is said that 40,000 to 50,000 citizens from the city and the region planned to visit the choicest places between April and June.

It has been noticed that many citizens were eagerly waiting to end the board and competitive examinations like SSC, HSC, JEE, NEET, etc. They have started visiting the offices of the tour operators to get the required details and info on their desired destinations. They are also searching for new offers (if any) as well.

Meanwhile, the Travel Agent Association (TAA) has raised an alert stating that many fraudsters have also become active in robbing citizens virtually through developing fake websites claiming false assurances including quoting low tariffs for hotel and tour packages, etc. They prompt the website visitors to make bookings. Hence the association appealed to the citizens to cross-verify the facts before online bookings.

Himachal Pradesh - Kullu, Manali, Shimla, and Dharmashala are in demand.

Jammu and Kashmir - A huge rush of bookings is there for Kashmir. The rush is also there for visiting Jammu.

Konkan - Rich in natural beauty and long beaches, the citizens are opting for places where the rush of tourists is less.

Hill Stations - Matheran and Mahabaleshwar are wanted by families designing fewer days tours.

Under spiritual tourism, Char Dham, Tirupati, and other religious places are popular.

“ There is no impact of the election on tourism. A total of 40,000 to 50,000 citizens will be going outside for tourism during this summer vacation,”

said TAA’s Mangesh Kapote.

Tourism planning by exercising the voting right

TAA’s Ashutosh Badwe said, “ The tourism trend gained momentum. The date of excursions is fixed after exercising their right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. In one case, the customer had already planned his visit, but he postponed his planning for want of voting. This increased his budget by

Rs 10,000, but he was ready. This is a positive development. Meanwhile, cool places are preferred by tourists in large numbers.”