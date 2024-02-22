HSC exam: Turkabad Kharadi Centre chief changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department of Zilla Parishad on Thursday changed the chief of the HSC examination centre of Turkabad Kharadi Zilla Parishad School.

It may be noted that the divisional office of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started holding February-March 2024 sessions HSC examinations on Wednesday.

More than 63,000 students from the 495 junior colleges and higher secondary schools of the city and rural areas have applied for the examinations this year. The aspirants took English subject paper at 164 centres in the district, from 11 am to 2.10 pm on Wednesday, the first day of the examinations.

It was seen at the centre that some local agents hand in glove with some school employees were collecting money outside the school for allowing malpractice in the examination. Turkabad Kharadi is one of the sensitive centres in the district. The news about the incident was reported in this newspaper.

The State Board asked the Education Department to enquire about the matter and submit his report. The officers of the Education Department said that the centre chief of Turkabad Kharadi (Gangapur tehsil) was changed. His name is Sudam Gaikwad. The name of Rameshwar Dummalwar (Headmaster, ZP School Ambelohol, Gangapur), was recommended as the new centre chief.

Box

Exam centre may be shifted if complaint receives

The Education Department warned the school to shift the examination centre if they receive any complaints in future.