HSC exams conclude; study busy in preparing for entrance tests

Aurangabad, April 7:

The HSC examinations were concluded in the district on Thursday. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducted the first paper of HSC on March 4 while the last paper of Marathi and Urdu languages was held today.

A total of 59,788 students from 470 schools took the examinations at 153 main centres and 287 sub-centres of the district. The highest number of candidates 33,031 were from the Science stream followed by Art (19,248), Commerce (5,575) and MCVC (1,928).

While leaving the centres, the students were seen talking about preparations for competitive examinations like the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main.

Hoping to get good marks in HSC, some of them said that they had started ‘Mission NEET.’ The students heaved a sigh of relief after they took the last paper today.