HSC result be declared today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) standard examination result at 2 pm, on May 25.

The State Board conducted the 12th examination between February 21 and March 21 in two sessions. The morning session was from 11 am to 2 pm and the evening session was between 3 pm and 6 pm. Students were given extra 10 minutes for the examination.

Box

Change in declaration timing

Earlier, the online result was declared at 1 pm until 2022. This year, the Board will announce the result at 2 pm. After the result’s announcement, students will be able to check and download the result online.

Box

1.68 L appeared in division

More than 1.68 lakh students from 1360 higher secondary schools and junior colleges of the division took the HSC examination at 430 centres.

Box

The district-wise number of HSC candidates and their centres in the division are as follows;

District--------------HSC Std-------Centres

Chh.Sambhajionagar--60,400----384

Beed-----------------38,929---------257

Jalna-----------------24,366--------152

Parbhani------------31,127-------180

Hingoli-------------13,441---------86

Box

14.57 L candidates appeared in State

A total 14.57 lakh students appeared from the nine divisions including Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur and Konkan.

Box

Where to check results online

The following are the links where students can check their results;

1.www.mahresult.nic.in

2.https://mahresults.org.in

3.http://hscresult.mkcl.org

4.https://hindi.news18.com/news/career/board-results-maharashtra-board

5.https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/maharashtra-board-class-12th-result-2023

6.http://mh-12.abpmajha.com

Box

Statistics & collective result

The students will also get other statistics along with the result on the link (www.mahresul.nic.in) while junior colleges will get collective results on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in)