HSC result be declared today
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 24, 2023 07:20 PM 2023-05-24T19:20:02+5:30 2023-05-24T19:20:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) standard examination result at 2 pm, on May 25.
The State Board conducted the 12th examination between February 21 and March 21 in two sessions. The morning session was from 11 am to 2 pm and the evening session was between 3 pm and 6 pm. Students were given extra 10 minutes for the examination.
Change in declaration timing
Earlier, the online result was declared at 1 pm until 2022. This year, the Board will announce the result at 2 pm. After the result’s announcement, students will be able to check and download the result online.
1.68 L appeared in division
More than 1.68 lakh students from 1360 higher secondary schools and junior colleges of the division took the HSC examination at 430 centres.
The district-wise number of HSC candidates and their centres in the division are as follows;
District--------------HSC Std-------Centres
Chh.Sambhajionagar--60,400----384
Beed-----------------38,929---------257
Jalna-----------------24,366--------152
Parbhani------------31,127-------180
Hingoli-------------13,441---------86
14.57 L candidates appeared in State
A total 14.57 lakh students appeared from the nine divisions including Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur and Konkan.
Where to check results online
The following are the links where students can check their results;
1.www.mahresult.nic.in
2.https://mahresults.org.in
3.http://hscresult.mkcl.org
4.https://hindi.news18.com/news/career/board-results-maharashtra-board
5.https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/maharashtra-board-class-12th-result-2023
6.http://mh-12.abpmajha.com
Statistics & collective result
Statistics & collective result

The students will also get other statistics along with the result on the link (www.mahresul.nic.in) while junior colleges will get collective results on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in)