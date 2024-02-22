HSC students upset over difficulty level & errors in English question paper

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many students of HSC were upset over the difficulty level and some errors in the English subject paper. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is conducting HSC examinations across the nine divisions of the State between February 21 and March 19. Thousands of students from the district appeared for the English subject paper on the first day of the examination. However, students found the difficulty level very difficult and some errors in the English subject paper.

A group of students said that the difficulty level of Questions (1-A) and 2-A which have seen and unseen passages was very high. The size of the passage was bigger than usual and students faced difficulties in understanding it.

They said that had to spend much time to comprehend it. A sub-question in the same passages was confused in nature. A synonymous word asked in the passages did not match with the options.

In the B-1, there are four options for the third question of the section based on the grammar. However, all four options were wrong while there was confusion in the B-2 question as it can be written in two ways.

Not only students but even teachers could not comprehend the table given in A-2 questions after the paper.

Every year students are asked to write film appreciation while this year, they were instructed to write a book review. So, many students could not attempt it.

Commenting on this, an English subject teacher Dr Sanjay Gaikwad said that the students were upset over so many errors in one question paper. He said that the students should be given marks for the errors, confusing questions and difficulty level in question paper.

Box

Question Paper Pattern 2024

--Exam duration: Three Hours

--Total Marks: 80

--Number of Sections: A, B, C and D

Box

The section-wise weightage given in the paper is as follows

Section-----------------marks

A (Prose)--------------34 Marks

B (Poetry)-----------14 Marks

C (Writing Skills)---16 Marks

D (Literary Genre)--16 Marks