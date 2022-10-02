Huge financial transactions in accounts of PFI suspects

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Five suspects of anti-national activities associated with Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested recently. The District and Sessions court on Sunday extended till October 4.

The accused in the remand are Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Saleem alias Maulana Irfan Milli (37, Kiradpura), Syed Faizal Syed Khalil (28, Rojebaug), Parvez Khan Muzammil Khan (29, Old Baijipura), Hadi Abdul Rauf (32, Rehmangunj, Jalna) and Shaikh Naser Shaikh Saber (37, Baijipura).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Anti-terrorist Squad (ATC) received the information that PFI is being funded from the foreign countries for executing anti-national activities. The officers of these agencies were keeping a watch on the activities of PFI.

On September 23, these agencies launched operations across the country and arrested the suspects associated with PFI. Aurangabad ATS arrested four from Aurangabad and one from Jalna. They were remanded in the police custody till October 2.

ATS officers told the court that they have to search the bank accounts of the suspects. ATS ACP Sunil Tambe and public prosecutor Vinod Kotecha brought to the notice of the court that there has been huge financial transactions in the bank accounts of the suspects. Hence, the details of it have to be investigated.

Shaikh Irfan and Maulana Irfan Milli are the state-level officials of PFI. The police seized swords from their houses. Their mobile phones, laptop and harddisk have been seized.

Accused Faizal has gained training from Kerala and he also imparted physical training to the activists in a closed sheds, the ATS brought to the notice of the court.

Similarly, 19 handwritten objectionable documents have been seized from Abudl Hadi in which the goal of making an Islamic State has been given, the officers mentioned. Parvez used to impart physical training to youths in Padegaon and Naregaon areas. All the accused also attended PFI meetings held at Goa and Maharashtra.

The lawyers of the accused objected to the remand but court did not accepted it.

Activities initiated on directives of state president

Main accused is the state president of PFI and the other accused acted as per his directives. Rs. 1.80 lakh were found in his bank account.